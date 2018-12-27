State Security Service unveils multi-stage espionage against Azerbaijan

By Trend





Azerbaijan's State Security Service (SSS) continues intensive investigations in connection with the detection and prevention of intelligence activities against Azerbaijan by foreign intelligence agencies, Trend reports referring to the SSS message.

As a result of operational investigations carried out according to the criminal case initiated by the SSS, a multistage intelligence work in Azerbaijan of foreign intelligence services representatives, which has been ongoing for many years, the organization of secret meetings in neighboring countries and profound intelligence work, consisting channels for attracting employees of the Azerbaijani SSS to individual cooperation, was exposed.

The relevant persons were held criminally liable for high treason in the form of espionage and other crimes, revealed the fictitious and real personalities of the employees of foreign intelligence agencies, intelligence techniques, operational intelligence work was exposed and neutralized right up to the first source.

It was established that Zakir Ismayilov, born in 1959, having received a pseudonym, was attracted to secret cooperation by foreign intelligence agencies. He, acting to the detriment of state security and national interests of the Republic of Azerbaijan, during his work as head of the department and in other responsible positions in the former Ministry of National Security of Azerbaijan committed treason against his motherland, regularly providing information to foreign intelligence agencies about his position activities that he was able to obtain, information about personnel and other secret data. Also, being retired in the period from 2015, using old connections and opportunities, he provided information on changes in security agencies, analyzes about possible intelligence methods against the special services of Azerbaijan.

Zakir Ismayilov’s secret and encrypted correspondence with foreign intelligence services, documents sent to foreign intelligence agencies, electronic media with secretly collected information, audio recordings and other numerous materials of importance in the case were discovered during the investigation. Zakir Ismayilov was prosecuted and arrested under Article 274 of the Criminal Code (treason against the state).

It was also revealed that during his visits to foreign countries, Bahruz Yusifzade, born in 1977, after leaving for the reserve in the state security agencies, organized meetings with employees of foreign special services who contacted him through a foreign citizen, whom he had previously attracted to secret cooperation, was attracted to cooperation and was instructed to try to get a position in the Azerbaijani intelligence services. Bahruz Yusifzade was exposed while carrying out activities in this direction.

Video and other materials proving the espionage activities of Bahruz Yusifzade and the fact that he received funds from foreign intelligence services were uncovered. Yusifzade was prosecuted and arrested under Article 274 of the Criminal Code (treason against the state).

In the course of the ongoing criminal case, cases facilitating the commission of criminal acts were identified, others were prosecuted for various criminal acts, possible results were eliminated, taking into account the importance of information received by foreign intelligence agencies using the already exposed espionage work.

Presently, investigative and operational activities related to the criminal case continue.




