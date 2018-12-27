President Aliyev: Attempts to drag Azerbaijan into some kinds of int’l adventures have always suffered fiasco

By Trend





Attempts to drag Azerbaijan into some kinds of international adventures have always suffered a fiasco, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by Rossiya-24 TV channel.

“The significance and role of Azerbaijan not only in the energy market but also in general, in geopolitical terms, is growing. The country is becoming more developed, has more plans to assert itself in the region. And in proportion to our development and to how we conduct independent policies, pressure on us is growing. But it is not connected with energy factors, it is connected with attempts to involve us in some adventures that are absolutely contraindicated for our people and our country,” said President Aliyev.

The head of state said: “There are no potential risks and threats in our country – physical, ideological, social or political. Whatever can undermine the peace of our citizens can be brought in from the outside. Therefore, we are very careful about issues related to our sovereignty. We are very sensitive to this, to issues related to our security, to the security of our citizens. Therefore, attempts to drag Azerbaijan into some kinds of international adventures have always suffered a fiasco. Some people may not be impressed with that, and we occasionally see these results. As a rule, this is manifested through the adoption of some resolutions by international organizations we are not even a member of.”