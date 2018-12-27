President Aliyev attends inauguration of sports & health club of Emergency Situations Ministry

By Trend





President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a sports and health club of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Minister of Emergency Situations, Colonel-General Kamaladdin Heydarov reported to President Ilham Aliyev.

The president cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the sports and health club, and viewed conditions created here.

Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov informed the head of state of the conditions created in the club.







