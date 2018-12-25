President Aliyev inaugurates new education block of Interior Ministry's Police Academy

By Trend





President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of a new education block of the Police Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov reported to President Aliyev.

President Aliyev laid flowers at the statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the square of the Police Academy. The president then cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the new building, and viewed conditions created there.

President Aliyev then viewed the newly-purchased official cars.







