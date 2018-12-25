Lukashenko: Azerbaijan’s successful dev't linked to course pursued by Ilham Aliyev

By Trend





President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday.

“Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your birthday,” President Lukashenko said.

“Successful and constant development of brotherly Azerbaijan is inseparably linked to a course pursued under your leadership to build a strong, independent state,” the president added.

“Dynamic and comprehensive ties, mutual understanding and confidence-based high-level dialogue are distinctive features of Belarus-Azerbaijan relations and multiply the traditions of friendship between our peoples,” he said.

“I am sure that the realization of agreements, which were reached during your recent visit to Belarus, will make a significant contribution to the development of sustainable and multifaceted cooperation between Minsk and Baku, and the improvement of well-being of both countries’ citizens,” he said.

“I wish you the best of health, happiness and well-being, and hope that all your dreams will come true,” President Lukashenko said.