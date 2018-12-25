Azerbaijani FM receives newly appointed Brazilian ambassador

By Trend





Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the newly appointed Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil to the Republic of Azerbaijan Manuel Adalberto Carlos Montenegro-Lopes-da-Cruz.

At the meeting the sides highly appreciated the current level of bilateral relations between the two countries and at the same time underlined the great potential for further development of relations.

The parties stressed the importance of exchanging high-level reciprocal visits between Azerbaijan and Brazil in terms of furthering the bilateral cooperation.

Ambassador Manuel Adalberto Carlos Montenegro-Lopes-da-Cruz presented the copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished the newly appointed Brazilian Ambassador every success in his diplomatic activities.