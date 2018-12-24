Heydar Aliyev Center hosts presentation of documentary and book “Ilham Aliyev: Annals of 15-year successful presidency. 2003-2018”

A presentation of a documentary and book entitled “Ilham Aliyev: Annals of 15-year successful presidency. 2003-2018” has been held at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The event started with the screening of the documentary highlighting President Aliyev’s 15-year activities.

Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Ali Ahmadov and the President's Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov, who is one of the script writers of the film and a co-author of the book, addressed the event.

The book gives a brief but yet comprehensive insight into President Aliyev's diverse and titanic activities over his 15-year tenure.







