Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Military Prosecutor’s Office ink joint action plan

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry and the Military Prosecutor’s Office have signed a joint action plan aimed at strengthening the rule of law and military discipline, as well as preventing crimes in the Azerbaijani army in 2019, Trend reports Dec. 24 with reference to the press service of the Defense Ministry.

In accordance with the plan, the time and place of the planned events, as well as responsible persons have been determined.

As part of the meetings to be held with servicemen in formations, military units and special military educational institutions during the year, the relevant activities will be carried out to increase the legal knowledge of military personnel, strengthen discipline and law, as well as eliminate existing problems.