Azerbaijani president, First Lady attend opening of residential complex for IDPs [UPDATE]

A new residential complex for 1,000 IDP families has been inaugurated in the territory of Absheron district.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony, Azertag reported.

Chairman of the State Committee for Refugee and IDP Affairs Rovshan Rzayev informed the head of state of the work done.

The construction of the complex started this March. The new residential complex houses all necessary infrastructure facilities, including a school, kindergarten, club, medical center, telephone station, amusement park and playgrounds for kids.

Extensive landscaping work was carried out and green areas were laid out in the territory.

This is the 101st residential complex built for internally displaced persons.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created in the apartments of the newly-built complex.

The building has 77 one-room, 420 two-room, 406 three-room, and 96 four-room apartments.

The head of state and First Lady then familiarized themselves with the conditions created at the kindergarten.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva also viewed conditions created at Hal secondary school of Gubadli. All necessary conditions were created in the 792-seat school.

After viewing the school, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with IDPs.

The head of state congratulated the residents on the opening of the new campus.

Speaking on behalf of IDPs, father of the national hero Nariman Hamidov and Agil Guliyev thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for the excellent conditions created for them.







