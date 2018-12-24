Mikhail Gusman: Success of modern Azerbaijan causes not only rejoice, but also amazement

By Trend





The major event of the passing 2018 for Azerbaijan was the presidential election, when the people once again elected Ilham Aliyev as President with a very high level of confidence, First Deputy Director General of TASS, Honored Worker of Culture of the Russian Federation, laureate of the State Prize of the Russian Federation Mikhail Gusman told Trend.

He said that the people, who voted for the president, felt the positive changes in the country over the past 15 years, during which President Ilham Aliyev has been in power.

“Ilham Aliyev has taken the lead of the country, which his great father, National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev with his incredible political efforts and with incredible willpower managed to save from falling into the abyss, breakup and crumbling,” Gusman said.

He pointed out that Heydar Aliyev was the Savior of modern Azerbaijan, and Ilham Aliyev has proven himself as the Builder of the country over the past 15 years.

“The success of modern Azerbaijan not only rejoice, but also amaze, causing undisguised envy of enemies and the sincere joy of friends. The plans, outlined by the president of Azerbaijan, which he has repeatedly voiced, encompass development of the economy, social sphere, culture of Azerbaijan, as well as army building. Those plans clearly demonstrate that in the coming year, Azerbaijan will again be able to progressively move towards building a state that is even more modern, even more powerful and even more integrated into the global political system,” the TASS deputy director general believes.

Gusman highlighted the important role of the First Vice President of Azerbaijan, President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva in supporting the implementation of the strategic state development plans, outlined by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

Gusman noted that the future of Azerbaijan under the leadership of Builder of the country, President Ilham Aliyev seems to be very bright.