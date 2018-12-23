Azerbaijani president named “Head of State of the Year”

By Trend





Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has been elected “Head of State of the Year” in Turkey, Trend reports.

The nomination "Head of State of the Year" was determined upon the following parameters: sincere, businesslike, successful and a friend of Turkey.

The corresponding survey was conducted in 16 Turkish regions by 145 civil society organizations that are part of the Federation of Turkish-Azerbaijani Associations.

The “Head of State of the Year” award will be presented to President Aliyev in January 2019.