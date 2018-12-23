Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times

By Trend





Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have 22 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, using large-caliber machine guns, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Dec. 23.

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Munjuglu village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Nemirli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Gorgan village of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Khojavend regions.