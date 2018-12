By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev approved the state budget for 2019 on Dec. 22.

Revenue part of the state budget for 2019 is forecast to total 23.168 billion Azerbaijani manats (including centralized revenues – 22.429 billion manats, local revenues – 738.766 million manats), while expenditures are expected to amount to 25.190 billion manats (including centralized expenditures – 24.347 billion manats, local expenditures – 842.812 million manats).

Story still developing