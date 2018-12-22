Putin: Ilham Aliyev's contribution to Russia-Azerbaijan partnership can't be overestimated

By Trend

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday.

"Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of your birthday. You deservedly enjoy reputation - among your fellow countrymen and abroad - as an experienced and far-sighted political figure and as a real leader of your country," said President Putin.

"Your personal contribution to the strengthening of strategic partnership between our countries cannot be overestimated. I value our relations and hope to continue constructive dialogue and work closely with you."

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I extend my sincere wishes for you robust health, well-being and success in your state activities. Please give your family my heartfelt regards," reads Putin's congratulatory letter.