EU recognizes Azerbaijan as main trading partner

By Trend

The European Union recognizes Azerbaijan as its main trading partner, head of the EU delegation in Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas said Dec. 21 at a meeting with President of Azerbaijan’s National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Academician Akif Alizade, Trend reports.

Jankauskas noted that the EU's cooperation isn’t limited to economic areas, but also covers humanitarian, educational, cultural and other important spheres. He also said that in the development of the abovementioned spheres, special importance is attached to application of the experience of European countries and the latest technologies.

The diplomat spoke about the projects that are carried out jointly with the universities of Azerbaijan. He said that as part of these projects, training on higher education is held and students of higher educational institutions are sent to receive education to leading universities in Europe.

He expressed the interest of the EU in supporting startups and large innovative projects aimed at improving the innovation environment in Azerbaijan. Jankauskas added that he wants to get better acquainted with the activities of the High-Tech Park of ANAS.