Berdimuhamedov: Azerbaijan confidently moving on path of progress under President Aliyev’s wise leadership

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday.

“Accept my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your birthday,” President Berdimuhamedov said.

“Brotherly Azerbaijan is today confidently moving forward on the path of progress and development in all areas of life under your wise leadership,” he said. “The country's convincing success in internal and foreign policy are closely associated with you.”

“It is with great pleasure that I would like to note that relations between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are now taking on a new dimension,” he said. “Your recent official visit to Turkmenistan became an important point in the strengthening of the ties of friendship between our brotherly peoples and the deepening of cooperation between our countries in various fields.”

“I am strongly confident that through combined efforts, Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan bilateral relations will continue to develop to the benefit of our peoples,” the president said.

“Taking this good opportunity, I sincerely wish you the best of health, personal happiness and well-being as well as new success in all your endeavors and efforts for the sake of the brotherly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” said Berdimuhamedov.