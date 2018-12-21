President Xi expresses readiness to continue efforts with President Aliyev to achieve new success in China-Azerbaijan relations

By Trend





Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday.

“I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of your birthday,” President Xi Jinping said.

“China-Azerbaijan relations have maintained dynamic development tendency in recent years,” he said. “Bilateral ties between the two countries continue developing in all areas, and cooperation as part of the joint construction of the “One Belt, One Road” is successfully underway.”

“I attach great importance to bilateral relations between China and Azerbaijan,” he said. “I am ready to continue making joint efforts together with you in order to achieve new success in China-Azerbaijan relations of friendship and cooperation to the benefit of our two countries and peoples.”

“I wish you the best of health,” President Xi Jinping said.