MP: Order by Ilham Aliyev shows state policy focused on well-being of citizens

By Trend





The order by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on providing one-time assistance to low-income families once again demonstrates that the well-being of the country's citizens is at the core of state policy in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani MP, editor-in-chief of the newspaper Yeni Azerbaycan (New Azerbaijan) Hikmat Babaoglu said, Trend reported.

The MP said that the order by the Azerbaijani president is a clear indicator that the head of state is constantly focused on ensuring well-being and decent life of the Azerbaijani citizens.

"Low-income people who need social care always feel state care in various forms," he noted. "Citizens from this social category always receive state support, ranging from solving household problems to treatment, from providing benefits to one-time assistance. In accordance with the last order, on the occasion of the International Solidarity Day of Azerbaijanis and the New Year, there are plans to allocate a one-time payment of 100 manats to each family receiving targeted state social assistance. The total volume of assistance is 5 million manats, which is not a small amount."

The MP also said that as part of various programs and projects, a great deal of work is being done to ensure the employment of low-income families and to turn them into small entrepreneurs through the allocation of soft loans.

"As part of these programs, in 2018 alone, 7,000 such families were attracted to the self-employment program," Babaoglu said.

He noted that within ongoing large-scale projects, support is provided for solving the problems of low-income families.

"All this once again demonstrates that the well-being of the Azerbaijani citizens is at the core of the state policy in Azerbaijan," he added.