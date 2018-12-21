Deputy chief of Israel’s diplomatic mission in Baku visits Trend News Agency

By Trend





A meeting with deputy chief of Israel’s diplomatic mission in Baku Avital Rosenberg was held at Trend News Agency.

Rosenberg reviewed the work of the agency and appreciated the cooperation with Trend during the meeting with the agency’s staff.

During the meeting, she briefed about the recent developments in Israel.

Rozemberg noted that during the last weekend, IDF soldiers exposed a Hezbollah attack tunnel that crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon. “The attack tunnel was dug in the area of the Shiite village Ramyeh and penetrated several meters into Israeli territory.”

This message has been distributed to the relevant heads of local authorities, she said.

The diplomat noted that the efforts to expose and neutralize the attack tunnels will continue as necessary.

During the meeting, the issues of cooperation and media development at the regional and global levels were discussed.

Rosenberg also expressed hope for further intensification of cooperation in the future and wished success in the further activity of the agency.







