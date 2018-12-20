Ghulam Isaczai: UN carrying out reforms in three directions

By Trend





The UN is carrying out reforms in three directions - the secretariat, the peacekeeping department and the development system, UN Resident Coordinator in the Republic of Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai said.

Isaczai made the remarks at the meeting in Baku with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Isaczai said that the UN development system reforms, based on the unanimously adopted resolution of the UN General Assembly of May 2018, are aimed at increasing efficiency, and he also noted the creation of a special Trust Fund to support the reform process.

The sides exchanged the views on the beginning of the negotiations in the upcoming year on renewing the UN-Azerbaijan Partnership Framework document, signed between the sides in 2016.

Mammadyarov said that Azerbaijan is actively involved in political dialogue and practical cooperation within the UN.

The parties also exchanged the views on other issues of mutual interest.