Zakharova: Russia has big plans on development of ties with Azerbaijan

By Trend





Russia has big plans, in particular, on development of bilateral relations with Azerbaijan, said Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, Trend reports.

Zakharova made the remarks at a press conference answering Trend correspondent’s question in Moscow on Dec. 19.

"I hope the relations with our partners, allies, friendly countries will develop successfully in 2019,” she said. “We have big plans, particularly in development of bilateral relations with Azerbaijan. Hopes are always pinned on the new year and of course, we want peace and stability and implementation of all the constructive plans that we have."

Russia is a strategic partner of Azerbaijan. In 2017, the two countries celebrated the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations. The Russian Federation is one of Azerbaijan’s main economic and trade partners.

Russia has invested over $3.7 billion in the Azerbaijani economy. Azerbaijani entrepreneurs have invested more than $1 billion in the Russian economy.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to almost $2 billion in January-October 2018. The trade turnover between the countries increased by 15 percent compared to the same period of 2017.