MP: Thanks to President Aliyev's foreign policy, Europe supports Azerbaijan's stance

By Trend





The report presented at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg was in the interests of Azerbaijan, co-chairman of the EU-Azerbaijan parliamentary cooperation committee, Azerbaijani MP Javanshir Feyziyev said Dec. 18, Trend reports.

He said that the report not only reflected the territorial integrity, protection of Azerbaijan's borders, but also the settlement of conflicts in the Eastern Partnership countries in line with the principles of peace and territorial integrity.

"In addition, the document mentioned helping refugees and forced migrants, as well as people suffering from conflicts in the Eastern Partnership countries," he added.

Feyziyev said that this time also Armenia traditionally reacted to the reports submitted to the European Parliament.

The proposal of the Armenian lobbyists was rejected with 525 votes against, he noted.

"All this is the result of an independent foreign policy pursued by Azerbaijan," he said. "As a result of the well-thought out foreign policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan's position is supported in Europe. It is time to put an end to the policy of double standards in relation to Azerbaijan."