President Aliyev: Azerbaijan’s strong military potential is key factor for resolving Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Azerbaijan’s strong military potential is the key factor for resolving the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during the ceremony to give out apartments to servicemen in Sabunchu district, Baku.

“The process of army building in Azerbaijan is progressing fast. Azerbaijan is among countries with a strong army. The material and technical infrastructure of our army is strengthening, the most sophisticated equipment and weaponry are being acquired. The two military parades held this year have demonstrated our military prowess to the whole world. Our army stands out on a global scale for the level of its technical equipment. Of course, our strong military potential is the key factor for resolving the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” said the head of state.

President Aliyev pointed out that the combat capability of Azerbaijan’s army is increasing.

“Today, our army is ready to perform any task, it is capable of doing that. The events of recent years clearly demonstrate that. I can say that this year, as a result of our army’s successful operation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the Nakhchivan direction, 11,000 hectares of land completely passed under our control. We have taken over strategic heights. The capture of these heights allows us the opportunity to exercise full control over the strategic roads and communications on the territory of Armenia. Both the April fighting and the successful Nakhchivan operation once again testify to the high level of professionalism and combat capability of our army. There is a high spirit in our army and it can perform any task,” added the head of state.