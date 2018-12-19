Inclusion of Karabakh conflict in European Parliament report is no surprise - MP

By Trend





The steps taken by the European Parliament regarding Azerbaijan are really important and they were expected, Azerbaijani MP Samad Seyidov said, Trend reports.

He was speaking Dec. 18 at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament while commenting on the adoption of a report on the protection of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and borders at a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Seyidov noted that the painful problem of the Azerbaijani people, the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, is reflected in the document of the European Parliament - the biggest and most authoritative structure, which has the possibility of exerting pressure and defining direction for Europe.

He said that the European Parliament has several results on the conflict, which should definitely be voiced.

“Only two years ago, the European Parliament adopted an extremely negative anti-Azerbaijani resolution, and the current result was achieved thanks to the organized, consistent and logical work of the authorities and the Azerbaijani parliament,” said Seyidov.

The report presented at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg reflects not only protection of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and borders, but also the importance of solving conflicts in the Eastern Partnership countries according to the peace principle on the basis of the territorial integrity of states.

In addition, the document also indicates the provision of assistance to refugees, IDPs and persons suffering from conflicts in the Eastern Partnership countries.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.