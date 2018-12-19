Azerbaijani MPs to discuss 15 issues

By Trend





Another plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament will be held on Dec. 18, Trend reports referring to the parliament.

First, the MPs will discuss the bill "On approval of the Joint Statement on the Priority Areas of Economic Cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev" and the bill "On approval of the Agreement on Customs Control over the Commodities Transported via Pipelines and Power Lines between the Azerbaijani Government and the Russian Government".

Then, changes to the Housing Code, the Code of Administrative Offenses, the Law on State Registry and State Registration of Legal Entities, the Law on Automobile Transport, the Law on the Committees of the Azerbaijani Parliament will be discussed.

There are 15 issues on the agenda.