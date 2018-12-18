Judicial reforms in Azerbaijan positively assessed by int’l organizations - official

By Trend





After the restoration of Azerbaijan’s independence, a judicial system peculiar for a democratic society was created in the country under the leadership of national leader Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Justice Azer Jafarov said at the 2nd Eurasian legal summit held Dec. 17 in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the judicial system was improved in accordance with international standards.

“Legislation has been updated, the independence of the judiciary has been strengthened and the relevant infrastructure has been modernized,” he said. “The ongoing judicial reforms are positively evaluated by the Council of Europe, the EU, the World Bank and other authoritative international organizations. The procedures applied in the country for electing judges are recommended by the Council of Europe to other countries.”

He also emphasized that double standards and non-observance of the principles of international law are sometimes observed in the world.

“Despite that the resolutions of the UN Security Council related to the occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s territories by Armenia contain an unequivocal demand for the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces, the occupier country isn’t forced to do so,” he said, adding that similar documents are also accepted by other authoritative international organizations.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.