TODAY.AZ / Weird / Interesting

Tesla sold 59,845 China-made vehicles in January

14 February 2022 [22:52] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc sold 59,845 China-made vehicles in January, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Tesla, which is making Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, sold 70,847 China-made vehicles in December.

Chinese EV makers Nio Inc delivered 9,652 cars in January, increasing by 33.6% year on year, and Xpeng Inc delivered 12,922 vehicles.

CPCA said passenger car sales in January in China totalled 2.11 million, down 4.5% from a year earlier.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/interesting/215656.html

Print version

Views: 57

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also