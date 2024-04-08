Ganja State Philharmonic Hall launches new project

Laman Ismayilova

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has launched a project called "Urbanda görü??rik" (Meet me in Urban), Azernews reports.

Urban is a Centre for Creative People. The evening passed in a cosy and kind atmosphere.

Initiated by the director of the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, Honoured Artist Ramil Gasimov, the project aims to create a platform for talented and creative people, to ensure their promotion and development of potential, conditions for fruitful activity. Writers, poets, artists, sculptors, masters of applied arts, and other creative personalities will take part in the project. A number of exhibitions will be organised as part of the project.

The musical and poetic program "Qira?t ax?am?" was held within the initiative. Accompanied by oud and balaban, the works of Azerbaijani classics Nizami Ganjavi, Muhammad Fuzuli, and Imadeddin Nasimi were recited by Hasan Fattan, Vusal Hijran, Imamverdi Valiyev, Asker Mamedov, Zahir Shirani, Muhammad Hajiyev, Zulfiya Yagub.

The event aroused great public interest.

