Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation highlights legacy of Kyrgyz writer

Laman Ismayilova

The Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has hosted a literary evening for the People's Writer, playwright, statesman, and public figure of Kyrgyzstan, Kairat Imanaliev.

The main goal of the event was to familiarise the Azerbaijani intelligentsia and youth with the creativity of the modern Kyrgyz writer, as well as strengthen friendly bridges in the Turkic world, Azernews reports.

Addressing the event, the President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Aktoty Raimkulova, noted the further expansion of the organization's cooperation with the Kyrgyz Republic in recent years.

Aktoty Raimkulova stressed the importance of the participation of Azerbaijani literary and cultural figures, as well as youth, in the event dedicated to the representative of modern Kyrgyz literature, Kairat Imanaliev.

The president of the foundation emphasised that holding such events serves to bring the intelligence of the Turkic states together as well as to preserve and transfer from generation to generation the values inherited from the ancestors.

Renown writer, statesman, and public figure of Kyrgyzstan, Kairat Imanaliev, noted the historical and spiritual closeness of the Turkic peoples.

He underlined the words of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, on the 1000th anniversary of the epic "Manas," the spiritual pride of the Kyrgyz people.

Stressing that the memory of Heydar Aliyev is always honoured with great respect by the Kyrgyz people, K. Imanaliyev spoke about the solemn celebration last year of the 100th anniversary of the National Leader in Kyrgyzstan.

Deputy Culture Minister Farid Jafarov outlined the significance of preserving the common historical and cultural heritage of the Turkic peoples in the modern era. He emphasised that holding such events contributes to the further strengthening of literary and cultural exchange in the Turkic world.

The Chairman of the Azerbaijani Writers' Union, Anar Rzayev, said that the Azerbaijani and Kyrgyz peoples have a common culture, ancient history, traditions, language and folklore. He noted that the field of literature plays an important role in increasing the integration process of the Turkic peoples.

In their remarks, Expert of the Committee on Culture of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis), acclaimed writer and publicist Akbar Goshali, Secretary of the Department of International Relations of the Azerbaijani Writers' Union Salim Babullaoglu, and famous scientist, poet, and manaschi Adil Jamil stressed the importance of the active participation of intelligentsia and youth of the Turkic peoples in the realisation of the material and spiritual values of the Turkic world.

The event was followed by a video presentation about Kairat Imanaliev and the artistic part.

Actors of the Baku Municipal Theatre, including Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan Husniyya Murvatova, well-known actor Tural Ahmad, as well as the representative of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, young writer Vafa Murshudlu, performed excerpts from the works of the national writer of Kyrgyzstan, Kairat Imanaliev.

The event was also attended by figures in literature, culture, and science, turkologists, students of Baku State University, as well as representatives of the media.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organisation carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.