Philharmonic Hall awards young talents

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall always supports young talents through multiple projects and initiatives.

The Philharmonic Hall creates all necessary conditions to unleash the creative potential of the young musicians.

At the initiative of the director of the Philharmonic Hall , People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Professor Murad Adigozalzade, the young talents were awarded diplomas for their creative activities, Azernews reports.

Among the recipients are Rifan Gahramanov, Ilkana Jafarova, Sharif Baghirov, Nazrin Aslanli, Nurlana Abdullayeva, Rufat Khalilov, Firdovsi Eyvazov, and Jamala Abdinzade.

Deputy Director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History Ayla Karimova-Zakariyya congratulated the talented youth on the holiday and wished them creative success and achievements in the musical field.

Note that Azerbaijan annually celebrates National Youth Day on February 2.

The public holiday takes its origin from the First Youth Forum, which was held in 1996.

A year later, national leader Heydar Aliyev signed a decree according to which February 2 was declared the Day of Azerbaijani Youth.

From that time on, Azerbaijan became the first country among the CIS and Eastern European states to solemnly celebrate this day.

Photo Credits: Kamran Bagirov