National musicians captivate guests of Silk Road Int'l Cultural Expo [PHOTOS]

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani musicians have captivated the audience at the 6th Silk Road International Cultural Expo in Dunhuang, Northwest China's Gansu province.

Spectacular concert was organized within the artistic part of the forum, Azernews reports citing the ministry.

Honored Artist Ilkin Ahmadov and mugham singer Gunay Imamverdiyeva performed Azerbaijani songs.

Azerbaijan State Dance Ensemble's soloists Inara Zeynalova and Aydemir Aydamirov thrilled the audience with folk dances.

The festival guests rewarded the dancers and musicians with thunderous applause.

The Azerbaijani delegation is on a visit to China until September 9.

Headed by the Culture Minister Adil Karimli, the delegation got acquainted with the cultural tourism display.

The exhibition showcases photographs, books and fine arts and other exhibits dedicated to Chinese history and cultural heritage. It also highlights the role of the Silk Road in historical and cultural relations.

On the sidelines of the visit, the Culture Minister previously discussed prospects of cooperation with the Chinese Minister of Culture and Tourism Hu Heping.

The Silk Road International Cultural Exhibition has been held annually since 2016.

More than 1,200 local and foreign representatives participated in the event this year.

