Opera and Ballet Theater gets ready for new season [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater gets ready for its 115th season.

Director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Yusif Eyvazov introduced the theater's newly appointed chief choreographer Ruslan Pronin to the ballet troupe, Azernews reports.

Russian Honored Artist Ruslan Pronin is an acclaimed ballet dancer and choreographer-repetiteur. In 2011-2013, he was the soloist of the Russian Bolshoi Theater.

Since 2013, assistant choreographer to an outstanding ballet dancer and choreographer Yury Grigorovich.

In his speech, Yusif Eyvazov provided insight into the new theatrical season, further projects, premieres and international partnership.

He also touched upon the theater tours, restoration of forgotten opera masterpieces.

Yusif Eyvazov emphasized that the theater team is expected to perform at leading opera houses. He noted that Uzeyir Hajibayli's opera "Koroghlu" will be staged at Arena di Verona in Italy.

The Epic of Koroghlu tells about the lives of people, their struggle for justice and freedom.

The storyline is based on a national epic about poor, abused villagers who rise up to defeat their unjust, oppressive khans and beys (landowners) in the 16-17th centuries.

In the epic, Nigar devoted her entire life to the Koroghlu movement. She passionately believes in the righteousness of her lover and does her best to help him fight against feudal oppression.

Uzeyir Hajibayli's masterpiece takes a special place in the repertoire of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

In conclusion, Yusif Eyvazov wished the meeting participants success in the upcoming theater season.


















