122 years have passed since the birth of Khan Shushinsky

Azerbaijan marks the 122nd anniversary of the birth of Isfendiyar Aslan oghlu Javanshir, known as Khan Shushinskiy, Azernews reports.

Possessor of a strong voice with a wide range, Khan Shushinskiy masterfully sang all mughams. Khan Shushinsky, as a real creative figure, enriched the national musical treasury with new songs.

Born on August 20, 1901, in the city of Shusha, he was the grandson of the founder of the Karabakh Khanate, Panahali Khan, the great-grandson of Muhammed Bey Javanshir, the first child of Aslan Agha Javanshir. His mother, Beyim Khanum, was from the Behbud Bey clan, one of the branches of the Javanshir dynasty.

The origin of his pseudonym is connected with a curious story. In the autumn of 1918, people gathered for a wedding in the picturesque Garabagh village of Novruzlu. Among the guests were Islam Abdullayev and his 16-year-old student Isfendiyar. Khanende Islam turned to the owner of the house: “My friend, I see a gramophone on the windowsill. Get a couple of records, please, while we drink tea.” The owner did not keep himself waiting. He started gramophone records with a recording of the mugham "Kurd-Shahnaz" performed by Abulhasan Khan. Khanende Islam, knowing that his student loves the work of Abulhasan Khan, turning to Isfendiyar, said: “It would be nice if we heard “Kurd-Shahnaz” again, but now in your performance.” The guests unanimously supported Islam. Isfandiyar perfectly performed the difficult, demanding mugham "Kurd-Shahnaz". There was no limit to the surprise of the guests: “But this guy is a real Khan!” Most of all, the success of the young man rejoiced at his teacher Islam Abdullayev. With an undisguised sense of pride, he said: “Isfendiyar! From this day on, you are Khan Shushinsky!

Isfendiyar could listen for hours to gramophone records with recordings of mughams "Makhur" performed by Jabbar Garyagdy oghlu, "Chargah" - performed by Seyid Shushinsky, and especially "Kurd-Shahnaz" - performed by Abulhasan Khan. Turning off the gramophone, the young singer reproduced with amazing accuracy what he had just heard.

Until 1919, Khan Shushinsky learned from Islam how to perform the mughams Mirza Hussein Segyahy, Rast, Shushter, and folk songs. Later, Jabbar Garyagdy oghlu and Seyid Shushinsky had a decisive influence on Khan's creative growth. He performed in many cities and villages of Azerbaijan, gaining more and more popularity. For the first time in oil Baku, Khan Shushinsky performed in 1923.

After a successful Baku tour in 1924-1928, Khan Shushinsky gave a number of concerts in front of military units in Khankendi and other cities.

Khan Shushinsky was an excellent performer of the song “Gara goz” (“Black Eyes”) by Uzeyir Hajibeyli, he himself was the author of many songs, including very popular ones - “Gamarim”, “Ay gozal”, “Menden gen gezme” and dedicated to Shusha “ Shushanin daglary bashy dumanly.

Khan Shushinsky died after a long illness on March 18, 1979. He was buried on the II Alley of Honor in Baku.