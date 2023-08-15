Azerbaijan to be represented at book forum in Moscow

Moscow will host the 1st International Children's and Youth Book Forum "In the language of children's literature: cooperation of CIS countries and Georgia in the field of children's literature and reading" from August 30 to September 1.

The forum is jointly organized by the Russian State Children's Library with the support of the Russian Culture Ministry as well as the Fund for Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation of the CIS countries and Raising Readers Association, Azernews reports.

The program of the forum is dedicated to children's literature, translation, illustrations and book design, as well as the main role of the Russian language as interethnic communication.

The forum is expected to gather children's writers, artists-illustrators, designers of children's books, librarians, experts in the field of children's literature from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Georgia and other countries.

Deputy Director of the Firudin Bay Kocharli Republic Children's Library Zahira Dadashova will represent Azerbaijan at the international forum.

Speakers from countries will share the most interesting educational projects and experiences in the field of reading for children and young people.