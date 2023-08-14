Azerbaijani musicians shine at int'l music competition

Azerbaijani musicians have successfully performed at the 18th Adilia Aliyeva International Music Competition (France-Switzerland).

The music competition was held in several age categories for pianists, performers on string, wind and folk instruments, Azernews reports.

All contestants sent recordings of their performances to the organizers, which were evaluated by a professional jury composed of Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, pianist Adilia Aliyeva, Polish conductor Boguslav Davidov, pianist Vlora Baruti and others.

Azerbaijani violinist, laureate of international competitions, owner of the Plze?ský Orfeus Award Janel Najafli took third place in the competition. She became the only violinist among the laureates.

Pianists Khadija Nazarova, Ayla Panahova, Atilla Guliyev were awarded the second and third places, as well as the diploma of the finalist, respectively. Accordion player Ibrahim Zeyniyev won first place, while kamancha player Ali Imran Muradov ranked third.

Recall that the Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Adilia Aliyeva has been living in France for many years. She is the only Azerbaijani woman named after the International Piano Competition in France.

Since 1998, the festival gathers young talents from different countries, including Azerbaijan, Russia, Italy.