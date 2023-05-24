Azerbaijan's business tourism potential is promoted in Germany

The business tourism opportunities of Azerbaijan are promoted at the "IMEX Frankfurt" exhibition held in Germany, which is considered one of the important exhibitions of the business events, Azernews reports.

A total of 10 local partners, including the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Baku Congress Center, are represented at the exhibition, along with the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, in order to promote business tourism opportunities and increase the number of industry representatives who will visit Azerbaijan for this purpose.

It was noted that during the meetings held at the Azerbaijani stand, detailed information was given about the business tourism infrastructure offering modern and wide range of services to the representatives of other countries in Azerbaijan, places where international level events such as Heydar Aliyev Center, Baku Congress Center, Baku Expo Center, as well as hotels and large-scale business events are held.

Some 2,500 tourism representatives from more than 150 countries participated in the "IMEX Frankfurt" exhibition, which will last until May 25.

We should note that in 2023, Azerbaijan is preparing to host the 74th International Astronautical Congress, the 99th International Session of the European Youth Parliament, the Regional Congress of the European CranioMaxillofacial Surgery Association, as well as the "University Scholars Leadership" symposium in 2024.