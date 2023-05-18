National para badminton player to compete in Bahrain

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani para badminton player Ibrahim Aliyev will compete at Bahrain Para Badminton International Championship.

The competition will take place in the city of Manama on May 17-23, Azernews reports.

Bahrain Para Badminton International Championship is a qualification tournament for Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games to be held between August 28 and September 8.

The 2024 Summer Paralympics mark the first time Paris will host the Paralympics in its history and the second time that France will host the Paralympic Games, as Tignes and Albertville jointly hosted the 1992 Winter Paralympics.

The final decision was made by the IOC on 13 September 2017, at their annual session in Lima, Peru.

The programme for the 2024 Summer Paralympics includes 271 events for men, 235 events for women, and 43 mixed or open events.

The IPC considered bids for golf, karate, para dancesport, and powerchair football to be added to the Paralympic programme.

In March, Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee met with the members of the Paris-2024 Organizing Committee in France.

During the meeting, it was announced that Azerbaijani team is expected to be represented by 50 athletes in 8 sports in Paris 2024.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani team won a total of 19 medals, including 14 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze, finishing in the top ten at the Summer Paralympic Games held in Tokyo.