Guests of Khari Bulbul Music Festival gather in Shusha

09 May 2023 [00:27] - TODAY.AZ

Guests and participants of the Khari Bulbul Music Festival gather in Shusha, Azernews reports.

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary, the Gagauz Autonomous Territory of the Republic of Moldova (Gagauz region), Uzbekistan, as well as the Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan of Uzbekistan, the Republic of Altai, Khakassia, Sakha (Yakutia), Tatarstan, Tuva of the Russian Federation, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Türkiye and Turkmenistan are represented along with Azerbaijan at the Khari Bulbul Music Festival, which will be held on May 9-11.

