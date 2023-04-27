Heydar Aliyev Center displays Salvador Dali's masterpieces

By Azernews

Laman Ismayilova





From painting to sculpture, Salvador Dali created some of the most iconic works in art history. The Spanish artist took surrealism to a completely new level.

For the first time in Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev Center has showcased masterpieces by one of the most recognized artists of the 20th century, Azernews reports.

The exhibition "Surrealism is me" is held at the initiative of the Synergy Partnership company and the well-known Russian gallery PS Gallery.

Director of Synergy Partnership Rufat Abbasov welcomed the guests of the event. In his speech, he stressed the importance of the exposition, expressing gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Center for assistance in the implementation of the project.

"Salvador Dali was a standards-breaking artist, inspiring future generations, and changing our worldview of art through surrealism. As the artist said, "Surrealism is me!". For fifteen years, Synergy Partnership implemented many important projects, but this grandiose exposition has become the subject of our special pride," said Abbasov.

Noting Baku has always been one of the most important cultural centers, the PS Gallery founder and owner, collector Pavel Bashmakov expressed admiration for the audience and the presentation of his unique collection at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

"I'm incredibly glad to see so many beautiful and open faces. Baku has always been, remains, and will be one of the main cultural centers. Many wonderful people were born here, who made the culture diverse, great, glorified their city and country. I'm very pleased that we are presenting a large-scale project devoted to Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dali in Baku. And it's especially pleasant that such a grandiose event takes place in the wonderful Heydar Aliyev Center, known as one of the most beautiful and significant works in the field of culture and architecture throughout the Caucasus," said Pavel Bashmakov.

Speaking at the event, Bashmakov emphasized that this year marks the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev.

"The exhibition themed "Surrealism is me" is our contribution and a gift to all of Azerbaijan in the year of the centenary of the great personality who is remembered and appreciated both in Azerbaijan and in Russia," Bashmakov added.

The art pieces displayed at the Heydar Aliyev Center are one of the largest collections of Salvador Dali's original works in the world.

This unique project takes visitors into the artist's world. The multimedia zone where those images are "coming to life" immerse viewers into Salvador Dali's world even more deeply.

The exhibition also demonstrates surreal objects created from glass and original photographs of the artist.

Each of Dali's art works is not only a masterpiece of graphic art, a manifestation of innovation and a unique author's approach, but also a whole story.

Once upon a time Dali received an order from the Italian government to illustrate the famous " The Divine Comedy" of Dante Alighieri. The order was then canceled following the Italian society’s objections to the creation of the illustrations for the Italian poet's work by the Spanish artist.

However, Dali, who since childhood loved the works of Dante, didn’t stop working. This work lasted 10 years, and over that time the artist created 3,500 samples, which helped to achieve an unusual effect.

Possessing a unique talent, Salvador Dali had a different view of the world. He loved to experiment with space, shape and color. His masterpieces were made in the genre of surrealism, and the artist himself was one of the brightest and most famous representatives of this art direction.

Salvador Dali's art pieces are kept in the largest museums in the world and are considered classics of surrealism. The artist's works change people's perception of art and encourage them to tune in to their own feelings.

The opening of the "Surrealism is me" exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku has become a landmark cultural event of the year and a real gift for art enthusiasts.

The exhibition will be open for the public from April 27 to October 8. Ticket sales have already started at the box office of the Heydar Aliyev Center.