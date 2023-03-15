Heydar Aliyev Center hosts exhibition of Bahraini artist

Laman Ismayilova

Heydar Aliyev Center continues to delight art lovers with multiple art projects.

This time the center has showcased art works by Bahraini artist Rashid Al Khalifa, Azernews reports.

The exhibition "First Light" displays artist's newest installations, including art works "Fish Trap", "Mosaic", "We created all living things out of water" and "Circular Reflection", demonstrated for the first time at the Heydar Aliyev Center. This is the artist's first exhibition in Azerbaijan.

Speaking to journalists before the opening of the exhibition, Al Khalifa said that he was happy to be in Baku.

"I am very glad that I saw Baku, and can present my works at the Heydar Aliyev Center today. Some of the art pieces I brought were created specifically for this exhibition. I was recommended several times to visit Baku. It is a great honor for me to exhibit my art works here," the artist said.

At the opening ceremony of the exhibition, the First Deputy Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Fargan Novruzov noted that the center functions to promote samples of world culture.

"Today, the Heydar Aliyev Center has hosted an exhibition of Sheikh Rashid Al Khalifa who is a member of the Royal Family of Bahrain, chairman of the National Arts Council of Bahrain, the first president and honorary president of the Art Society, which is one of the brightest representatives of contemporary art. We hope you enjoy the exhibition," Novruzov said.

The Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist Farhad Khalilov shared his impressions from the exhibition.

"I was pleased to visit such an exhibition today in this magnificent building. I was lucky to meet many artists around the world and get acquainted with their work. Arab culture and science have a unique place in the world. This exhibition is distinguished by its uniqueness. As an artist, I am experiencing the most vivid feelings at the exhibition. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the organization of such a wonderful exhibition, especially the Heydar Aliyev Center," he said.

The exhibition curator Stefan Stoyanov said that his biggest dream has come true.

"I visited Baku during the Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Art and Spirituality. At that time, we were also in this magnificent building of the Heydar Aliyev Center, which made a great impression on me. I want to note that the Heydar Aliyev Center is the finest example of architecture of the new century. I am so happy that Rashid Al Khalifa's exhibition is taking place in this building," said Stoyanov.

Another curator of the exhibition, Yasmine Sharabi, said that the exhibition features quite interesting works by the artist.

"Visitors will see an unusual setting here. They will also be able to see artifacts that celebrate the unique architectural ornaments of Bahrain, and geometric elements bearing divine patterns. Sheikh Rashid Al Khalifa creates works that combine antiquity and modernity. The works look to the future, but do not forget the past ", she said.

Welcoming the guests of the exhibition, Al Khalifa said that he was glad to organize his personal exhibition in Baku.

"I would like to further expand the exchange program between Bahrain and Azerbaijan in the field of art. I thank the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and its leadership for accepting my exhibition," the artist said.

Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov emphasized the importance of organizing this exhibition in Azerbaijan's capital.

"It is a great opportunity for us that we could organize such a beautiful and magnificent exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center. In the future, we will try to organize joint exchange exhibitions of our young sculptors and artists in Bahrain. I think that our young sculptors and artists will also benefit from that," said Alakbarov.

Rashid Al Khalifa creates his works inspired by the nature that surrounds him. The artist's examples of art are distinguished by the unity of traditional and modern architecture with the environment.

Rashid Al Khalifa was born in 1952 into the family of the King of Bahrain. He studied art and design at Hastings College in the UK.

The changes in the artist's life and surroundings, who started his career with landscape painting, also influenced his chosen field.

In the 1980s, samples of ephemeral art were more common in the works of Rashid Al Khalifa, whilst in the 1990s, abstract forms and experiments with other materials, in particular the "convex canvas", typical of his work, predominated in his works, and in the 2000s, aluminum became the center of the artist's creativity.

Rashid Al Khalifa is a participant in multiple international exhibitions, art fairs, and biennales. He is currently the Chairman of the Bahrain Arts Council. The RAK Art Foundation, founded by him, also provides support to young artists.

Bahraini artist's art works left a lasting impression on art lovers in Baku.

His personal exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center will last until September 10.



