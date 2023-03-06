Azerbaijani musicians shine at Int'l Accordion Festival

Laman Ismayilova

For the first time, Azerbaijan has been represented at the International Accordion Festival in Austria.

Together with Qaytagi ensemble, People's Artist Anvar Sadigov captivated music lovers at Porgy & Bess, known as one of the most popular jazz spots in Vienna, Azernews reports.

From mugham to jazz, Anvar Sadigov experiments with different musical genres.

His ensemble Qaytagi successfully tours many countries, promoting Azerbaijani music worldwide.

Further to the concert program, the festival guests were totally thrilled by Azerbaijan's acclaimed pianist, Emil Afrasiyab. The musician brilliantly performed works by outstanding composers and author's compositions at Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Vienna.

Emil Afrasiyab belongs to the new generation of Azerbaijani jazz musicians. In his music pieces, the pianist masterly combines jazz with elements of mugham.

In 2011, the pianist won a prize at Montreux Jazz Festival. Over the past years, the musician has given numerous concerts in Germany, France, Czech Republic, Austria, USA, Japan, Cuba, Greece, Belgium, Russia, Ukraine and Turkiye.

The International Accordion Festival continued at Wolubilis Cultural Center in Brussels, where Azerbaijani musicians performed ethno-jazz motifs. Their performance was enthusiastically received by the public.



