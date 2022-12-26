Rauf Hajiyev's music to sound at Philharmonic Hall

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani State Philharmonic Hall will host a concert on December 27 within Rauf Hajiyev-100 Music Festival, Azernews reports.

The concert program includes Rauf Hajiyev's Youth Symphony No. 1, Concerto for Violin and Symphony Orchestra as well as Symphonic Dances. The soloist of the concert is the Honored Artist, violinist Jeyla Seyidova.

The State Symphony Orchestra will perform at the musical evening under the baton of Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

Notably, Rauf Hajiyev is the author of nearly 100 songs, like My Azerbaijan, Spring is coming, Baku, Leyla, around 20 symphonic and classical compositions, six ballets, and nine operettas as well as soundtracks for twenty movies.

His lyrical songs in a patriotic spirit, combining national motives and modern style, entered the repertoire of famous performers and played an important role in the development of the song genre.

Rauf Hajiyev-100 Music Festival featured the composer's works as well as a scientific and creative discussion dedicated to the memory of Rauf Hajiyev.

Festival concerts, performances, and events were held at Heydar Aliyev Palace, the State Academic Musical Theater, the State Museum of Musical Culture, the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall as well as International Mugham Center on December 3-27.