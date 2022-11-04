Epic of Brotherhood production shown in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Epic of Brotherhood historical theater and dance production has been presented in Azerbaijan, with the support of the Culture Ministry and the Baku branch of Yunus Emre Institute, Azernews reports.

The evening was timed to the Year of Shusha city and the Republic Day in Turkiye, which is celebrated on October 29.

The Epic of Brotherhood is a historical narrative that united over a hundred dancers and actors from Azerbaijan and Turkiye. In 2021, the production premiered in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Konya, and other Turkish cities.

The project is produced by Alagoz Kultur Sanat? under the artistic direction of Serhat Turak and organized by Umya Az LLC (Umya Medya-Turkiye).

People's Artists of Azerbaijan Nazaket Teymurova, Teyyub Aslanov, Honored Artists Fehruz Sehavet, Ehtiram Huseynov, Shirzad Fataliyev, Kamran Karimov, Turkish musicians, representatives of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism Dunya Tekin, Ozlem Ungor, Zafer Albayrak, Ilker Gokkaya, and Mustafa Goka Ferah took part in the event. They were accompanied by the Kharibulbul mugam ensemble conducted by tar player, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Aliaga Sadiyev.

The concert program included Azerbaijani and Turkish compositions that sparked audience interest.

Photo and Video Credits: Vugar Imanov

