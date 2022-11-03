Avangard Chamber Orchestra immerses audience into incredible journey in time [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Laman Ismauilova

The Avangard Chamber Orchestra has immersed the Baku audience into an incredible journey in time, Azernews reports.

Supported by AzerbaijanFilm studio, the multimedia show project took place in Nizami Cinema Center. The new ART-EAST MEDIA GROUP project was widely applauded.

During the multimedia show, the Avangard Chamber Orchestra performed soundtracks from 20 most popular Azerbaijani and foreign films in a new arrangement.

The magnificent music, written for the film Arshin mal alan, Legend of Gumushgyol, Dream and others were performed for the first time in a new arrangement.

Incredible dancers, unforgettable film fragments, animation elements, and fireworks have created an amazing show for the spectators. The host of the evening was film actor Ruslan Sabirli.

The Avangard Chamber Orchestra, who enriches its repertoire every time he meets the public, this time, surprised the audience with a magnificent show.

The Avangard Chamber Orchestra enriches the cultural life of the capital with a palette of bright sounds, giving rise to awe in the hearts of numerous music lovers.

The orchestra consists of twenty-three professional musicians who are scholarship holders of the president and laureates of republican and international competitions.

The orchestra's mission is to preserve film music, a complex area of musical creativity, to preserve the legacy of brilliant composers, and to convey the magic of melody to the listeners.

All Avangard Chamber Orchestra tickets have been sold, and are highly appreciated in the cultural environment for their desire to serve national music.

At the next stage, the orchestra intends to restore the phonograms, composed of immortal screen works, the musical scores, which have not been preserved, and to pass them on to future generations with the highest sound quality and on the most modern media.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.