EMIN to perform traditional winter concert [VIDEO]

By Laman Ismayilova

People's Artist Emin Agalarov (EMIN) will perform a traditional winter concert at the Heydar Aliyev Palace on December 15, Azernews reports.

The pop star's concert will feature the singer's both new and old hits.

Emin Agalarov's interest in music began during his high school years in the United States.

After graduating from high school, he returned to Russia, where he continued composing songs.

In 2005, he began working with his vocal and music teacher, renowned Azerbaijani singer Muslim Magomayev, to whom he pays tribute in his concerts.

His first studio album, Still, was released in 2006, selling in the first six months 70,000 copies in Russia, and an additional 30,000 in CIS countries.

Emin's media appearances include BBC Breakfast, Extra, ITV's Daybreak, Fox, Entertainment Tonight, Pro 7, The Today Show, E!, among others.

He's been featured in The Sunday Times, The Sun, Bilt, Wall Street Journal, The Independent, GQ, Esquire, OK!, among others.

In 2016, Emin was awarded the Most Stylish Musician of the Year.

Over the past couple of years, Emin performed at large musical contests, including the Eurovision 2012, "Miss Universe 2013, the 2014 World Music Awards, and also the Olympic Games in Sochi in the same year.

He is also one of the organizers of the summer music festival "Zhara" which has turned into an annual gathering of celebrities.

Moreover, Emin Agalarov was awarded the title of the People's Artist of Azerbaijan and an honorary badge in 2020.



