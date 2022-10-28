"Epic of Brotherhood" production to be shown in Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

"Epic of Brotherhood" historical theatrical and dance production will be presented in Azerbaijan on December 17-22 with the support of the Culture Ministry and the Baku branch of Yunus Emre Institute, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

During the press conference, the head of Yunus Emre Institute's Baku branch, Selcuk Selçuk Karak?l?ç, said that through theatrical art, choreography, and cinematography, the production introduces the audience to the rich cultural heritage and history of fraternal Azerbaijan and Turkey.

"Epic of Brotherhood'' is a historical narrative that united over a hundred dancers and actors from Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

In 2021, the production premiered in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Konya, and other Turkish cities.

The project is produced by Alagoz Kultur Sanat? under the artistic direction of Serhat Turak and organized by Umya Az LLC (Umya Medya-Turkiye).

General manager of Umya Medya Valeh Alizade stressed that the project starts a world tour from Azerbaijan.

"Epic of Brotherhood project starts its world tour from Azerbaijan. Ganja State Philharmonic Hall will stage the present production on December 17-18. In Baku, the production will be shown at Heydar Aliyev Palace on December 20-22. After Azerbaijan, we plan to present this project in Mexico, Germany, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Qatar, Nordic countries in 2023," he said.

Valeh Alizade said that the production "Epic of Brotherhood" covers several eras and ends with a story about the 44-day Patriotic War. It consists of two acts and 12 scenes. Along with theatrical and choreographic numbers, a film reflecting historical events will be shown on the screen.

