Bach's music leaves Baku audience speechless

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The International Mugham Center has hosted another concert by the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra, Azernews reports.

The orchestra and acclaimed pianist Zakir Asadov left the audience speechless with a spectacular concert titled "Return to Bach".

The evening featured works by a great German composer, including three works in F-moll, E-dur, D-moll, written by the composer in the last years of his life in Leipzig.

The Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra and Zakir Asadov immersed the audience in the wonderful atmosphere.

Johann Sebastian Bach wrote over 1,000 works that enjoy immense popularity all over the world to this day.

The musician deservedly occupies a place among the greatest composers in the history of mankind. He wrote extensively for organ and for other keyboard instruments.

Since 2016, the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has been actively participating in both local and international festivals.

Founded in 2016, the Cadenza Orchestra aims at preserving the traditions of modern musical performance in Azerbaijan and developing the traditions of modern musical ensembles created in the country.

The artistic director of the orchestra is composer Turkar Gasimzada.



