Azerbaijan becomes permanent member of Asian Storytelling Committee

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has been elected as a permanent member of the Asian Storytelling Committee, Azernews reports citing the Culture Ministry.

The country was elected during the 14th meeting of the Asian Storytellers Committee in Gwangju, South Korea,

Akif Marifli, head of the Ministry's Department for Book Circulation and Work with Publishing Houses, attended the meeting as an observer at the invitation of the Asian Culture Center.

The issues on the meeting's agenda were discussed, and the committee's report on its activities over the past year was heard as well.

The Asian Storytelling Committee was established in 2009 with the mediation of the Asian Culture Center under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea in cooperation with the ministries of culture of the Central Asian countries (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan).

The Asian Culture Center, an international art and cultural exchange organization, carries out its activities within the framework of mutual understanding and cooperation with Asian nations in the fields of exchange, education, research, and other directions related to Asian culture.

The center also serves as an integrated platform for participants from Asia as well as the rest of the world to freely connect and exchange ideas.