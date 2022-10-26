Grammy nominee leaves Baku audience in awe

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Israeli musician Avi Avital is the first mandolin soloist to be nominated for the prestigious international Grammy Award.

Described by New York Times as passionate and explosively charismatic in live performance, he is a driving force behind the reinvigoration of the mandolin repertory. Over 100 contemporary music pieces have been written especially for the musician.

Avi Avital also performs compositions by Bach, Vivaldi, and other great composers on the mandolin. Over the past years, the musician has successfully performed with orchestras such as the BBC Symphony Orchestra, Deutsche Symphonie Orchester Berlin, Tonhalle Zurich, Israel Philharmonic, and the Dresden Philharmonic under the baton of acclaimed conductors Zubin Mehta, Kent Nagano, Osmo Vanska, Ton Koopman and Giovanni Antonini.

In the city of winds, Grammy nominee delighted the audience together with Baku Chamber Orchestra conducted by Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov, Azernews reports.

The orchestra team consists of young talented musicians, and laureates of international competitions, and has successfully performed in Turkiye, Italy, France, Greece, Belgium, and Uzbekistan.

The concert was organized by the Premier LTD concert agency with the support of the Israeli embassy in Azerbaijan to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Israel.

Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek addressed the event.

The ambassador stressed that Avi Avital's concert in Baku together with Azerbaijani musicians is another bridge between Azerbaijan and Israel, which enriches the art of the two nations.

Among the guests were also cultural and art figures, representatives of science and public organizations, and diplomatic missions operating in Azerbaijan.

Spectators met the Israeli musician and the Baku Chamber Orchestra with a storm of applause.

Photo and video credits: Kamran Baghirov

