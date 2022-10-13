Fikrat Amirov's ballet thrills ballet lovers in Tashkent

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The management of the Alisher Navoi State Academic Bolshoi Theatre has flabbergasted ballet lovers and admirers of Fikrat Amirov music.

The composer's ballet "One Thousand and One Nights" was staged at the Alisher Navoi State Academic Bolshoi Theatre in Tashkent, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

Well-known in English as the "Arabian Nights", the ballet is about Scheherazade, a Sassanid Queen, who tells a series of stories to her husband, King Shahryar, in order to delay her execution.

The ballet was first staged at the Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater in 1979. In 1980, the ballet was awarded the USSR State Prize.

For more than forty years, the ballet has been staged with triumph on world stages. The audience gave a long-standing ovation to the Azerbaijani conductor, People's Artist Yalchin Adigozalov, and the ballet soloists.

It is noteworthy that Yalchin Adigozalov is creatively closely connected with Uzbekistan. In the mid-80s, the maestro studied for a year at the State Conservatory of Uzbekistan in the class of professor K. M. Usmanov. Subsequently, he was repeatedly invited to Uzbekistan to participate in performances at the Opera House and the concerts of the Philharmonic Orchestra.



